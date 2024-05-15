LA Times Today: Column: Fears about ‘Ozempic babies’ show how woeful U.S. women’s healthcare really is

Women are sharing stories on social media of so-called “Ozempic babies,” saying the weight loss drug resulted in an unexpected pregnancy.



L.A. Times culture columnist Mary McNamara wrote about what the anecdotal trend says about the state of women’s reproductive healthcare in the United States.