LA Times Today: Which Bob Marley will the next film portray?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

International icon Bob Marley died of cancer at 36 years old in 1981.



In his short life, he changed the landscape of music introducing new audiences to reggae with songs like “Get Up, Stand Up,” “No Woman, No Cry” and “Three Little Birds.”



Now, Paramount Pictures is sharing the story of legendary singer’s life with a new biopic starring Kinsley Ben-Adir.



L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote about the upcoming film, asking what version of the artist viewers will get.