LA Times Today: Thanks to TikTok, Coastal grandmother is a new aspirational vibe

If Nancy Meyers’ movies, Oprah’s vegetable garden and an Ina Garten dinner party excite you, you may be a “coastal grandmother.”



This niche fashion trend is celebrating women of many different ages while stacking up views on TikTok.



L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian wrote about why “coastal grandmother” is the vibe we should be striving for in 2022.