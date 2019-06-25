The emerging media narrative on Gen Z is very, very wrong

Gen Z’s members have repeatedly shown the rest of us their empathetic imaginations and their capacity for follow-through. Though this group was not of age in 2016, it will vote in 2020 and is poised to be progressive. “The sentiments of a man while he is full of ardor and hope are to be received, it is supposed, with some qualification,” Robert Louis Stevenson wrote nearly 150 years ago. “But when the same person has ignominiously failed and begins to eat up his words, he should be listened to like an oracle.” Plus ça change. Older generations can keep their pockets glued shut, their heels dug in, and their fingers waving if they want to. I’m with the kids.