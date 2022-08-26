LA Times Today: How fighting over grammar can help fix a divided America

While “Schoolhouse Rock” helped many of us understand the function of a conjunction or how to unpack our adjectives, grammar may not be top of mind.



For writer Ellen Jovin, grammar is not only a profession, it’s a passion. Since 2018, she has been travelling the country with her “Grammar Table.”



Ellen explained how grammar might heal a great national divide.