LA Times Today: What we can learn from Inez Burns, one of America’s most successful abortion providers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

“Know where that Burns woman lives?”



That question was whispered by thousands of women who came to California from across the country looking for Inez Burns. She was one of the most prominent underground abortion providers of the early twentieth century.



Stephen Bloom wrote a book called “The Audacity of Inez Burns: Dreams, Desire, Treachery and Ruin in the City of Gold.” He also wrote an op-ed for the L.A. Times.