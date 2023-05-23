LA Times Today: King Charles inherits a changed Britain — and public apathy about the crown

Earlier this month, King Charles III was crowned the new monarch of the United Kingdom. But not everyone in Britain was happy about it.



A recent poll shows that 45% of U.K. citizens think the monarchy should be abolished or lacks importance.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison makes her case for why the monarchy should stick around but needs to evolve.



Here’s what Patt says.