Americans are believing a Big Lie. This “hidden child” of World War II is alarmed
From L.A. Times Studios: World War II survivor Josie Levy Martin recently visited a local high school class and was shocked when none of the students had heard of Adolf Hitler. At the same time, millions of Americans believe in election fraud lies. She fears if Americans don’t learn the lessons of the past, history can repeat itself. Levy Martin warns, “If you look away, it will be all the worse.”
Click here to read Josie Levy Martin’s essay. For more videos in our Hear Me Out series, visit latimes.com/letters.
