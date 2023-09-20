Letters to the Editor: ‘Meet the Press’ shows how not to handle a would-be dictator

“Meet the Press” premiered Sunday with an interview of former President Trump by its new moderator, Kristen Welker.

To the editor: I watched NBC host Kristen Welker’s interview with former President Trump on “Meet the Press” — until I didn’t.

Why do the media continue to legitimize this would-be dictator and provide a platform for him to spit out his toxic lies? Why do journalists continually ask questions to a prolific and practiced liar as if they were expecting the truth from him? Why even bother?

In May, CNN was roundly and rightly criticized for showcasing Trump and his anti-democratic leanings in a town hall hosted by journalist Kaitlan Collins. I fail to see the difference between her effort and Welker’s. Both presented as polished, polite and professional, but they were no match for this infamous bull in a china shop.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra

To the editor: I did not like Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview. I spent the entire hour shouting at the TV.

For those trying to understand the continued attraction to Trump by the Republican Party, understand this: The GOP does not give a damn about Trump. Republicans just want to win back the White House and would vote for Charles Manson if they thought he could bring that to them.

Understand too that Trump doesn’t give a damn about the Republicans. He just wants to stay out of jail and thinks the Republicans can help him do it.

They need each other, for now.

Carol Levin, Woodland Hills