Letters to the Editor: Will the USS Ronald Reagan get the same treatment as USNS Harvey Milk?

To the editor: According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he is “taking the politics out of ship naming” by changing the USNS Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson (“USNS Harvey Milk is renamed after a WWII sailor in the latest Pentagon diversity purge,” June 27).

Since Hegseth clearly doesn’t want ships to be named after politicians, can we assume that the carrier USS Ronald Reagan also will be renamed? After all, whereas Milk served in a combat zone during the Korean War, Reagan’s World War II military service was limited to the U.S. mainland due to his poor eyesight.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont