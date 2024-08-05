Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Men are becoming underrepresented at UC. Why this is a crisis

Students make their way through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley in 2022.
Students make their way through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley in 2022.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
Share via

To the editor: According to your article, next year’s freshman classes at the leading University of California campuses will be around 60% women and less than 40% men. (“UC sets new record with largest, most diverse class of California students for fall 2024,” July 31)

Apparently, young men are not a demographic whose success is a concern for the UC system or for our society in general, despite the fact that so many young men are either unqualified for or uninterested in attending a flagship UC school.

What might be the consequences of this imbalance?

In the first place, many educated people will have a harder time finding eligible husbands — that is, educated men capable of being responsible partners and providers with whom to form stable, two-parent households.

Advertisement

Secondly, we will witness the ranks of our failed young men swell, and our streets will be plagued by even more angry, drug-addicted, unemployed, homeless young men.

We must examine our schools’ and society’s policies and messages with respect to young men.

Robert Rakauskas, Winnetka

More to Read

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement