Letters to the Editor: Men are becoming underrepresented at UC. Why this is a crisis

Students make their way through Sather Gate at UC Berkeley in 2022.

To the editor: According to your article, next year’s freshman classes at the leading University of California campuses will be around 60% women and less than 40% men. (“UC sets new record with largest, most diverse class of California students for fall 2024,” July 31)

Apparently, young men are not a demographic whose success is a concern for the UC system or for our society in general, despite the fact that so many young men are either unqualified for or uninterested in attending a flagship UC school.

What might be the consequences of this imbalance?

In the first place, many educated people will have a harder time finding eligible husbands — that is, educated men capable of being responsible partners and providers with whom to form stable, two-parent households.

Secondly, we will witness the ranks of our failed young men swell, and our streets will be plagued by even more angry, drug-addicted, unemployed, homeless young men.

We must examine our schools’ and society’s policies and messages with respect to young men.

Robert Rakauskas, Winnetka