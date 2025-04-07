Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s request to exempt California exports from tariffs is a display of ‘backbone’

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom has fallen back into good graces with me, despite his recent foray into the MAGA podcast world (“Bucking Trump tariffs, California will push to maintain global trade independently, Newsom says,” April 4). His decision to publicly seek economic partnerships with other nations amid the president’s order to impose destructive and unprovoked tariffs on all nations, friend or foe, is a welcome sign of showing some backbone.

California’s economy, like much of the nation, is deeply reliant on international trade and commerce, so it is encouraging that Newson understands the stakes of the moment. Aside from the challenges or limitations of some economic measures sponsored by a state that can be legally or practically pursued, Newsom is showing us that you don’t need to bend the knee to authentically serve your constituencies. The pushback is overdue.

Anthony Arnaud, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: Trump’s tariff fiasco is not law; it has been created by presidential decree. Until and unless Congress enacts his nationwide tariff policy, I see no reason why states’ rights — a traditional GOP talking point — shouldn’t apply to the Golden State now.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

