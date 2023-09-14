LA Times Today: The $1-million home is becoming the norm in L.A. This is an outrage we could have prevented (Opinion)
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The median home price in L.A. is approaching a staggering $1 million. Home ownership may become so out of reach that many Californians can only dream of achieving it.
Stephen Menendian is the assistant director of UC Berkley’s Othering and Belonging Institute. He wrote an opinion piece about how the $1 million home is becoming the norm in L.A. and what can be done to fix it.
Stephen Menendian is the assistant director of UC Berkley’s Othering and Belonging Institute. He wrote an opinion piece about how the $1 million home is becoming the norm in L.A. and what can be done to fix it.