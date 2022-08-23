LA Times Today: The creepy battle over Charles Manson’s paltry estate

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Charles Manson is one of the most infamous murderers in American history. He was sentenced to life in prison and died five years ago at age 83.



But since his death, the morbid fascination with Manson has continued — including a court battle over the last few items he possessed.



In an L.A. Times commentary, op-ed columnist Nick Goldberg wrote about the gruesome practice of collecting “murderabilia.”