Reparations are an opportunity to turn a corner on race relations

Many questions, philosophical and practical, arise even under the atonement model. How is it that African Americans today are victims of slavery such that they are entitled to reparations for that atrocity? Has not the debt the government owes to blacks based on slavery been paid off with the blood of soldiers during the Civil War? Does the claim for redress lend itself to identity politics or victimhood? How is it possible to calculate the appropriate amount of reparations? Would black immigrants or rich African Americans be eligible for reparations? Scholars have worked out nonpartisan answers to these important questions.