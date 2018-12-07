Whatever Neil deGrasse Tyson did, it deterred women from STEM careers

The most disturbing allegation came from Tchiya Amet El Maat, an African American woman who accused Tyson of drugging and raping her while they were graduate students. “She recalled Dr. Tyson giving her a drink of water, and that she then blacked out,” the New York Times reported. “When she came to, she said, she was naked on his bed. She said that when he saw she had awakened, he started having sex with her, and she passed out again. She said she was blacked out much of the night.” El Maat dropped out of the program shortly after and cited the alleged rape as her reason.