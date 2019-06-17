How do we make America happy again? We start by studying well-being

When civil and gender rights improved in the 1970s, women and African Americans became increasingly optimistic. At the same time, less educated white men became decidedly less optimistic as the manufacturing sector declined, a downward turn that could be related to a loss in status. Research a colleague and I conducted on well-being surveys shows that the same people and places that reflect the greatest losses in optimism (and increases in worry) in recent years are the most vulnerable to the deaths of despair (because of suicide, drug overdose and alcohol) that are driving up the country’s overall mortality rate.