The ultimate feminist issue: pockets

It wasn’t always this way. Once upon a time, women had voluminous pockets, though not always attached to their clothes. Starting in the 17th century, women’s pockets were stringed, silken drawbags they tied around their waists and wore under their petticoats. Those petticoats, and the dresses worn over them, had openings in the side seams so women could conveniently reach into the invisible pockets and grab whatever they might need: a coin, a comb, a snuffbox, even, as in the novel “Tess of the D'Urbervilles,” secret things like a bottle of gin. There was no need to carry around a pesky handbag that you could forget or that a thief could snatch.