LA Times Today: We we should ditch the label ‘people of color’ (Column)

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The term “people of color” has long been a phrase reflecting commonality among people who are often marginalized in society.



But, in the wake of the racist audio leak out of city hall, L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks asks whether the term “people of color” has outlived its usefulness.