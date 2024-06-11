Inside the Los Angeles ube obsession

Jenn Harris takes us to her favorite Ube desserts in Pasadena where we try ube custard-filled turon and ube malted crush ice cream.

Ask any Filipino and they’ll tell you, they’ve been eating ube forever.



The ubiquitous purple yam in Southeast Asia has also built a cult following across the Pacific among Angelenos—-you can find nearly half a dozen ube flavored items at your neighborhood Trader Joe’s



For Jenn’s weekly column, she visited Pasadena to try two of her favorite ube desserts. The first stop is Chaaste Family Market, where the Estebans have mastered the ube custard-filled turon. Next up is Wanderlust, an international ice cream shop, where Adrienne Borlongan has put a spin on an American classic with her ube malted crush.