What’s happening to veterinarians? Burnout, suicide and crisis within the profession
Veterinarian Karen Halligan says an epidemic of burnout in the profession is affecting care for animals. She warns tight profit margins, massive student debt and high rates of pet euthanasia during the pandemic are driving veterinarians out of the industry.
Click here to read Dr. Halligan’s letter to the editor. Visit latimes.com/hearmetout for more “Hear Me Out” videos.
