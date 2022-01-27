LA Times Today, Op-Ed: Could this be the year ‘sportwashing’ backfires?

This year’s sports calendar is bookended by two of the biggest global event: the Beijing winter Olympics in February and the men’s World Cup in Qatar starting in November.



Andres Martinez is a journalism professor at Arizona State University and in a guest L.A. Times op-ed, he writes these two anti-democratic host nations are using sports to help smooth their tarnished reputations.