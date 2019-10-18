Beating Trump — a Times editorial series

All presidential elections are uniquely consequential, but a good case can be made that the next one is the most important of our lives. The time has come to undo the great mistake of 2016 and drive Trump out of office at the ballot box. It is time to pull our country out of the illiberal abyss into which it is sinking and put it on a path toward reason and fairness and empathy and constructive engagement with the world.
There is no issue more important than driving Donald Trump out of office at the ballot box in 2020.
Amidst the impeachment inquiry, it’s important not to forget the full sweep of the damage Donald Trump has done, and continues to do.
The single most important issue in 2020 is ending the misrule of Donald Trump.
With an incumbent as dangerous as Donald Trump, there’s too much riding on the outcome of the election to risk the post-primary infighting we saw in 2016.
Trump’s racism is a visible expression of bigger, older, deeper problems. He is a symptom rather than a root cause.
Are Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — and Donald Trump — too old to be president of the United States?