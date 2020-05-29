Editorials: Coronavirus and the pandemic

There are 7 stories.
What kind of society clusters people together and then charges them money for hygiene?
The real reason the GOP is challenging Newsom’s vote-by-mail order is to cast doubt on election results they don’t like. And there will be plenty in California.
100,000 might be just a number, but it’s a staggering amount of loss. America needs to find some way to mourn the dead, even as the pandemic still rages.
When does fast science become problematic science? COVID-19 is testing us on that question.
The novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 holds up a mirror to the state of American health, and the reflection is unflattering.
Operation Warp Speed could expedite a coronavirus vaccine. But cutting corners is dangerous if it glosses over questions of safety and efficiency.