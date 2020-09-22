Letters to the Editor: In the fight over RBG’s seat, Democrats are the real pro-America ‘conservatives’

To the editor: The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsbug is a reminder that, in recent years, it’s been Democrats yearning for the good old days. (“Republicans eager to fill Supreme Court seat as Romney falls in line,” Sept. 22)

On the environment, they just want to keep the climate normal; it’s Republicans who are OK with global warming and more catastrophes. On gun control, the Democrats just want mass shootings to be rare, like before; it’s Republicans who accept them as normal.

On abortion, the Democrats just want to keep it as a constitutionally protected freedom, as it has been for 47 years; it’s Republicans who want to allow states to criminalize it. On economics, they just want a solid middle class, as in the past; it’s Republicans who are fine with the growing wealth gap.

Republicans constantly accuse the other side of wanting to change America beyond recognition, but they’re the ones sitting back and watching it go to hell. After all, for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), this is easier than passing smart legislation.

And don’t get me started on “conservative” Donald Trump. He’s the most radical president ever, and the worst.

Ryan Stevens, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is deeply upsetting to see the contrast, displayed by some in Congress, between the effort to alleviate the suffering resulting from the spread of the coronavirus, and what they are doing to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Ginsburg as quickly as possible.

It speaks volumes that there are politicians who, at this time, are focusing their energies on the process of appointing a new Supreme Court justice without delay rather than applying that same level of effort and determination on helping those of us who have lost our livelihoods or have become sick.

What does it say about us, as a people, that we elect men and women who prioritize filling a seat on the Supreme Court over supporting us throughout a pandemic?

Jamie Andres-Larsen, Santa Cruz

To the editor: I find it hard to believe that in this day and age, I read that a senator, Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri, would vote only for a Supreme Court nominee who promises to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

This man should have no right to tell any woman how her body should be treated. For that matter, no woman should have the right to tell another woman how her body should be treated.

Where is the justice? Where is the equality? Now that our beloved RBG is no longer fighting for our rights, we need to yell and scream to be heard.

As United States citizens, we demand that you keep your hands off us.

Judith Braun, Woodland Hills

To the editor: The loving op-ed article by Miriam Seifter and Robert Yablon left me welling with tears, but of joy rather than sadness.

Their epitaph of admiration, respect, gratitude and, in the end, love for Ruth Bader Ginsburg while both clerking for her in 2008-09, described the human beneath the lace-necked black robe.

They allowed a glimpse into the inner sanctum of a Supreme Court Judge who used her extraordinary humanity and intelligence in equal measure. Her excitement that these two had began “dating” and eventually officiating at their wedding is just one more description of a life well-lived.

She left with so much more undone — surely unwillingly — but she did accomplish, she did with the dignity that was Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Thea Bernstein, Studio City