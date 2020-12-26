Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Op-Ed:  Up, down, sideways and around, we’ve careened through 2020, a year like no other

Illustrator Kevin C. Pyle's graphic look at what happened in 2020.
Kevin C. Pyle’s graphic look at what happened in 2020.
By Kevin C. Pyle
Kevin C. Pyle is an artist and illustrator and the author of several graphic novels and nonfiction books, including “Migrant: Stories of Hope and Resilience.”

Enter 2020’s wild ride with President Trump’s impeachment trial on Jan. 16.

A comic showing people entering the 2020 wild carnival ride.

The Senate acquits Trump on Feb. 5. The World Health Organization declares a worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Trump issues a travel ban and the Dow drops 2,997 points on March 16.

California issues a pandemic stay-at-home order on March 19. Twenty-two million jobs are lost in the spring. COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 in the U.S. by May 27. Murder hornets come to America.

George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police on May 25 sets off nationwide protests for racial justice.

Fire million acres of forest in California, Oregon and Washington burned in the late summer and fall.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies on Sept. 18. Seventy-three million people watch the first presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29. Trump is hospitalized for COVID-19 three days later.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are declared the winners of the election on Nov. 7. Trump refuses to concede. COVID deaths top 318,000 on Dec. 20. Coronavirus vaccines are rolled out.

What awaits us in 2021?

Kevin C. Pyle

