Letters to the Editor: Why prosecutors are absolutely essential at parole hearings

To the editor: Your defense of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s prohibition of prosecutors from attending parole hearings failed to mention the most important reason for prosecutors to show up: to keep the prospective parolee honest.

To evaluate rehabilitation, a parole board considers whether the prisoner has taken responsibility for the crime. Board members need help with this assessment. They usually have nothing more than a probation officer’s report succinctly summarizing in a few paragraphs the gist of a crime that has been documented in hundreds of pages of investigative reports.

Far too many prisoners believe they can gain parole by creating their own distorted versions of events. The prosecutor who attends the hearing either handled the case or has full access to the case file. The prosecutor can assist the parole board in determining whether the prisoner is truly remorseful or simply gaming the system.

Terry Spitz, Salinas, Calif.

The writer is a retired Monterey County assistant district attorney.

To the editor: Your editorial in support of Gascón’s position of no prosecutors at parole hearings pointed out that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is adamantly opposed to that position. I don’t have a problem with a sheriff voicing an opinion, but I do have a problem with this particular sherriff voicing that opinion.

Villanueva’s main campaign position was that it was time for a Democratic county to elect a Democrat as sherriff. We were all sold a bill of goods as we were expecting him to take progressive policy positions similar to those of the new district attorney.

In every circumstance since his election, Villanueva has been authoritarian rather than progressive. I voted for him under false pretenses, and I have never been more disappointed with a vote. I look forward to replacing him next year.

Ron Garber, Duarte

To the editor: Two points in your editorial on prosecutors at parole hearings were correct but lacked something important.

You said that prosecutors “seek justice based on the offender’s actions leading up to the time of sentencing.” How about holding Gascón to that standard? His objective seems to be prosecute as little as possible.

You also said that deputy district attorneys “represent not the victims but the people of California.” Well, I’m one of those people, and I want to be represented at the parole hearings so that convicted criminals are not released without all sides of the situation being represented.

We’re less safe in this city and state than we were a year ago. Letting more felons back on the streets will surely not help reverse this.

Joe Sykora, Woodland Hills