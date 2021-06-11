Editorials by Robert Greene
Robert Greene, a Times editorial writer, won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing for a series that advanced the cause of criminal justice reform. Read more of his work.
The year brought into focus some hard truths that we cannot now unsee, try as we might. We were presented with a rigorous stress test, and we failed.
George Gascón is the right candidate at the right time to lead the largest local criminal justice jurisdiction in the United States.
The ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was abhorrent — as were the words reportedly shouted outside the hospital where they were taken.
Judges aren’t wizards who can see the future, so it’s absurd to grant them legal power to brand any juveniles as incorrigible.
Editorial: The 1980s crack epidemic was a fork in the road. America chose racism and prisons over public health
America responded to the 1980s crack epidemic with police and prisons instead of public health. Now look where we are.
Editorial: No, criminals aren’t rampaging across California because of our zero-dollar bail policy
California’s emergency zero-dollar bail order does not force officials to turn criminals loose on the public.
Editorial: Coronavirus makes jails and prisons potential death traps. That puts us all in danger
Soap is restricted and hand sanitizer is contraband at correctional facilities. We need to stop admitting people accused of low-level crimes.