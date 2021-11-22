Column: Why is President Trump so proud of passing a test only those with dementia fail?
President Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace, which aired on “Fox News Sunday,” was remarkable in more ways than there is room to recount here. (From July 2020)
Column: Why the Trump presidency will end poorly
As we celebrate Christmastime amid an unnecessary and indefinite government shutdown and the worst December for the stock market since 1931, I’m reminded once again of my longstanding prediction: The Trump presidency will end poorly because character is destiny. (From December 2018)
Column: Trump’s Tulsa rally was a dud. Sessions’ tweet about it was cringe-inducing
The most cringe-inducing thing about Trump’s Saturday night rally didn’t happen in Tulsa, Okla., where it was held, but 700 miles away in Alabama. (From June 2020)
Column: This time, the conservative crackup is real
I’ve been hearing about the impending “conservative crackup” for nearly 25 years. The term was coined by R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr., the founder of the American Spectator. He meant that conservatism had lost its philosophical coherence. But the phrase almost instantly became a catchall for any prediction of the right’s imminent demise or dissolution. (From January 2016)
Column: Just when you thought the president could sink no lower....
“Despite the Left’s attempts to undermine this Election, I will NEVER stop fighting for YOU,” President Trump assured me in a fundraising email. (From November 2020)
Column: The problem with the Trump presidency is Trump
The conservative commentariat is full of suggestions these days for how Donald Trump can salvage his first 100 days. (From April 2017)
Column: Has Trump’s cheese finally slid off his cracker?
Last week there was a sharp uptick in speculation that President Trump is a few fries shy of a Happy Meal. (From August 2019)
Column: Finally, GOP senators admit what was obvious all along: Trump is guilty
As the impeachment trial fizzles out this week, I’m left wondering if the GOP has lost its mind, because the only other choice is that I have. (From February 2020)