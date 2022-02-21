I want those championing freedom

the patriots of peace

the ones who march into our schools

handcuff our history

hold our imaginations hostage

the so-called American dreamers

I want them

to uncage their hearts

to cast off their chains of fear

to remember the bedtime stories

that comforted them

when nightmares chased sleep away

to remember the first-grade teachers

who read them pictured fables

that showed them how to love themselves

and planted the seeds of possibility

that blossomed into their becoming

to remember how hopeful it felt

to be held by their mother’s songs and poems

on nights when thunder

ravaged the sky.

I want them to know

that banning a book

is like banning a hug

and that is a dismal storm

no child should be left behind in.

Kwame Alexander is the author of “The Crossover,” which won the Newbery Medal and is being made into a series on Disney+. He is also the author of the forthcoming trilogy “The Door of No Return.”