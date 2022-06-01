I am mourning nineteen children I never knew.

I am mourning untied shoelaces and velcro straps,

unzipped backpacks and incomplete homework.

Their good grades in school

and the poor ones too.

Their gold stars and the bad marks,

their hair braided so tight with bolitas

before breakfast their head ached until dinner.

How they scrunched up their faces at

their baby studs and communion shoes,

straps marking their ankles skin-red.

How when crossing a street,

seeking solace from their fear

their fingers already knew

to clutch tight to another’s.

I am mourning their two teachers

who looked like my mother

my tías

my abuelas

in an earlier life,

younger faces of the people I love.

I am mourning the lost lunches

and the lesson plans

left, laid out on their desks.

The notes and suggestions to their students,

spare thoughts they scribbled to themselves.

Every day’s outfit planned before the week began

ironed by hand and hung there in the closet,

the clothes they will never wear again.

In passing,

my father berates the Texas police

their lack of urgency

their defense of handcuffing

parents

families

tasing their bodies

to stop them from begging, ripping free

or breaking down the school doors in their fury.

I want to ask him,

If everyone had been white inside that school,

all blonde locks and fair faces,

the kind easily found and easily missed,

would the police have intervened?

Would they have risked their lives

to save a child they didn’t claim?

Or would they still have left nineteen children

and their two teachers for dead?

But already I know these are not the right questions.

Instead,

What do we do

when we’re dying at the hands

of a shooter who was one of our own?

A boy who shared the rhythm of our name

and spoke the same language with

the same tongue in his mouth,

rather than a white man

with a colonized mind

and a gun in his hands

this country deems his right to wield?

I do not mourn him.

I don’t know how.

I mourn a community breaking

from bullets

death

decay

deportation

assimilation

alienation

segregation

punishment

for seeking a better life

only to have it taken away instead.

I mourn the children who lived.

Who remember those who didn’t.

Who now carry the burdens alone.

Sofía Aguilar is a Chicana poet based in Los Angeles and author of the forthcoming collection, “STREAMING SERVICE: season two.” @sofiaxaguilar