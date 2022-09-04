My name is Steve, and I’m 63 years old. I’m originally from Chicago, and I graduated from high school in the suburbs. This was in the ’70s, before all the nonsense, when they still believed in education. So it was pretty good. My favorite subject? Auto shop. I can still fix cars — old ones, that is. I could take apart a ’65 Chevy and put it in that building — but I couldn’t touch a new car. They’re computers now. At 18, I came out here to try to be an actor. I was an extra for a while, and I met some good people. Then I met a girl. I got her pregnant. That was the end of my acting career. That and the next one were practice marriages, but then I met Lisa. We were married 30 years. I got lucky with her.

Why did it work? Well, every time Lisa would go to the store, she’d come back with cupcakes for me. It was the way she took care of me. That’s why it worked. I wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to take care of, but she never turned her back on me.

“I’d wasted everything in the world,” Steve said of his time using drugs. “I got sober, I’ve been sober for 14 years.” (Robert Karron)

For a while Lisa and I lived in Koreatown, in Section 8 housing. Then they started booting the Section 8’s out, because we weren’t paying market rate. They didn’t boot us out, exactly. They just kept refusing to fix stuff. I waged a battle that took eight months, and they still wouldn’t budge. When it wasn’t safe for Lisa anymore, we left. Soon after that we got a motor home. We went all over the country, mainly to Arizona. Sedona is the most beautiful place in the world.

Lisa got sick about 10 years ago. Her ashes are buried in Sedona. When I have any money at all, I’ll drive out there, to talk to her. Sometimes I’m only there for one hour, until I have to head back. It’s worth it.

I was a drug addict for a long time. Lisa — and a judge — saved my life. It started with Lisa. She was frustrated, to say the least. One day — it was right down there, by that bus stop — she took a brick and she hit herself in the face. Then she called the police and told them I did it. I was arrested, and the judge gave me two choices: six months in rehab, or three years in state prison. I chose rehab. Someone told me about Warm Springs, in Castaic (it’s since burned down). They picked me up and took me to the mountains for a four-month program.

When I was there, I realized I’d wasted my whole life. I’d wasted my relationships with my children. I’d wasted everything in the world. I got sober, I’ve been sober for 14 years. There’s three reasons why I won’t relapse. I won’t dishonor my wife. I refuse to feel that drugged up again, ever. And look around: Even if I wanted to, you can’t trust drugs nowadays. My dealer from years ago was a friend. I know he’d never hurt me. But where does he get it? That’s the problem.

So, I’m homeless, fine. I sleep in that car. But I have issues with people who don’t clean up after themselves. See, these people, living in their cars, they work for a living. This guy works at a cafe. That one is a waiter someplace else. It’s not like the nonsense with the guys in tents, on Venice Boulevard. There’s no excuse for that. The police say the people on Venice Boulevard have “rights.” The other day there was a girl, right there, high, naked, taking a dump in a dog bowl. I told her to get the hell out of here. But then the police came and said I couldn’t say that, because she has “rights.” You know who also has rights? People who are paying $3,500 a month to rent houses along Venice Boulevard. They have the right to look out their window and not see a bunch of tents. If California doesn’t do something about this soon, people aren’t going to visit anymore. If Sven and Greta, in Sweden, want to go on vacation, are they going to come here, to look at the tents, before they go to Disneyland? No, they’ll go to Florida, to Disney World, instead.

I drove a cab for 30 years. It was a great education. I’d get four newspapers a day — USA Today and some others. I’m good at placing accents, so when I picked people up, if they had an accent, I’d ask them about the news in their part of the country — which I knew about from reading the papers. I ended up gaining a following, not just because of that but because of how I treated people. Other cab drivers would take people from the airport the long way, so it was 55 bucks, but I’d take the short way, so it was only 30. I’d wind up getting a 10-buck tip, and they’d still save money. Eventually I had to stop driving a cab. You know how they say you shouldn’t pick up hitchhikers? Well, every day I picked up random people, and I have the knife wounds and the bullet holes to prove it. Shot twice, once in the head. Stabbed several places. They wanted my money. But, let me tell you something, they never got it.

I was working for a cab company when I met Lisa. I was dispatching, and Lisa called for a taxi. I talked to her. I liked her voice. We ended up chitchatting, and we clicked. She ordered a cab, and I told the cabbie that when he picked her up, he should bring her to the office, to me. We were inseparable until the day she died. She was a month older than me, so I called her the Cougar.

“We were inseparable until the day she died,” Steve said of his wife, Lisa. “She was a month older than me, so I called her the Cougar.” (Courtesy of Steve)

She used to volunteer at the senior center here, before the city turned it into offices. It was an important place for her. Years later, when she was getting treatments, we’d come here with the dogs. She’d cry when she saw how bad it’d got. When she was working here, it was a nice place, but then it got overrun. She died on March 9, 2021, and I came to this park the very next day. I thought: I’ll clean this place up, in Lisa’s memory. And I did it. A lot of it was bribery, to be honest: 10 bucks here, 20 bucks there. I ended up spending $7,000 of my own money to pay people to leave. It cost me every cent I had. But now it’s a safe place. There used to be 40 tents here, and now they’re all gone. Women and children come here. It wasn’t like that before. I want to turn this place back into a senior center and to name it after Lisa. That’s my goal now. And I’m not going to let up.