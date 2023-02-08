You make the world motile, desert engines

pushing out to sea, heat and dust and pollens

in a frenzied bacchanal, each tree, however

ungainly, doing its best imitation of the willow.

Not all can bend and sway with impunity,

though it’s a pretty sight and if looks were all

(in lieu of most) we could applaud politely,

without symptom. Ill-willed wind, your effect

on nose, throat, head, makes pummeling the day

into submission more onerous than usual —

more Alp than hill, more Sisyphus than

Jack and Jill. Listen to the planes rising steeply

backwards, over inland empires instead of ocean-

bound — that’s your doing, too, just when mornings

were becoming precise, crispness in the air,

each leaf, bloom and needle in its place

as though the Whittler carved them nightly.

Patty Seyburn is a professor at Cal State Long Beach and a poet who has published five collections of poems, most recently “Threshold Delivery” and “Perfecta.”