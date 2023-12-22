Op-Comic: My grandmother and I didn’t share a common language, but we didn’t need one

Share
Navied Mahdavian is a cartoonist and writer. He is a contributor to the New Yorker and author of the graphic memoir “This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.”
When we moved out into the country, we took a shotgun with us and let visitors shoot it for the real “Idaho experience.” Then came a sickening boom in the night.
The sofreh cloth meant many things in my Iranian American culture: food, memory and often a death in the family. My daughter and I are keeping it special.
