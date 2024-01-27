Opinion: Praise and love for weary journalists, and some ideas for the L.A. Times

There’s no way to sugarcoat this: The pages in the Los Angeles Times that you have read recently have been produced under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in our careers. The free press, a pillar of democracy protected by name from government overreach in the 1st Amendment, faces a crisis of economic sustainability.

This week, more than 100 newsroom employees at The Times were laid off, the most recent in a string of deep cuts across the news industry. In response, readers have expressed their concern for the future of this newspaper and appreciation for the work and dedication of The Times’ journalists — praise that, from my vantage point as a colleague, is warranted especially for the reporters, editors, photographers and other newsroom employees who are leaving.

Sadly, and this comes with the territory of being in media, some of the responses we received celebrated the layoffs. Of course, that’s not representative of all the critical letters sent to us — several writers made earnest suggestions for expanding our readership.

What stands out the most, however, is the expression of respect and appreciation from readers for the work we do as journalists. In return, I think I can speak for my colleagues when I say this: Thank you for reading.

To the editor: I am so saddened to read about the need to lay off reporters and other staff at the L.A. Times in order for the newspaper to balance its budget. I understand the problems on both sides of the issues.

However, it seems like the best solution is to get our elected representatives to go to bat for reimbursements to print newspapers from the online platforms that are in effect plundering the content that papers such as The Times provide to them.

I think readers and supporters of the Times need to contact their local politicians immediately.

Judith Ross, Long Beach

To the editor: I love you and support The Times. I will continue to be a full subscriber, and I love what Kevin Merida did over his few years as executive editor before departing recently.

I am concerned for classic journalism and the free press as we move into the future, as I am sure you all are.

Just last year I attended an event that really brought home the importance of the press. At a panel discussion with the International Women of Courage Award honorees, at least half of them praised the international free press and said they wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what they had without journalism.

Thank you all for what you do.

Jessica Lawson, Los Angeles

To the editor: Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has spent so much of his money to save the newspaper.

Thank you, Dr. Soon-Shiong!

Cynthia Moussas, South Pasadena

To the editor: I was a loyal Times subscriber to the print edition since the early 1990s, but I changed to digital last year. I no longer read most of the paper because it has become more of a local social review than an international newspaper.

Go back to the old format, with real news (including more international news) than local feature stories that are far too lengthy. You are trying to appeal to younger people who don’t read newspapers, and it’s not working.

Catherine Babington-Plake, Long Beach

To the editor: Thank you for the journalists who keep writing in this difficult time at The Times. The diverse writers who have been brought on have really been a pleasure to read and watch. They are a new generation of writers who showed us a whole whole other side of Los Angeles.

It’s been fun to watch young writers from the Daily Pilot in Orange County advance, and to read Gustavo Arellano’s columns integrating his culture and Orange County roots with a regional and national perspective.

Laura Curran, Newport Beach

To the editor: Most of your readers expect and acknowledge the political leanings of the Times. Not being objective has caused many to move on. It is unfortunate.

Dave McEnany, Palm Springs

To the editor: Readers look to a newspaper for news, not opinion or long-form journalism. Far too much of the Times is filled with columnists sharing their opinions or experiences, along with stories that are far too long to be considered news.

Both readers and the Times itself would be better served by having more and shorter news articles (with less embedded bias), more reporters (rather than columnists), and far fewer long-form stories.

Blaine Cavena, Pasadena

To the editor: We all wish the paper well, since our city without a newspaper is unthinkable. We’re glad you found an interim executive editor in Terry Tang, but her association with the Opinion section is worrisome.

For readers who are politically middle of the road or neutral, and there are many of them, the Opinion section can be alienating and has often driven us to consider canceling our subscription.

Theoretically, The Times is a community paper, but between its narrow editorial polemics and unaccountable screeds of self-hate like the recent feature asking if L.A. is going to hell, it may need to find different ways to connect with its readership.

David Impastato, Los Angeles