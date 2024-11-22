Advertisement
Op-comic: Healthcare that keeps patients out of the hospital while saving money? Fund it

By Ankit Mehta and Chrisanne Timpe
U.S. healthcare systems struggle to meet the needs of an aging population.
The hospital-at-home model expands access to acute care for patients needing hospitalization.
A waiver offers reimbursement for this care of patients with Medicare and Medicaid.
The waiver is set to expire on Dec. 31, threatening the sustainability of this option across the country.
Evidence from the pandemic shows that hospital-at-home is good for vulnerable patients.
While hospitalization is sometimes necessary, there is also an increased risk of complications like infection and weakness.
Hospital-at-home patients are visited by their care team and a physician every day, giving insight into the patient's life.
We cannot afford to lose momentum in the recent accelerated growth of this model. This critical juncture demands action.
Healthcare initiatives that improve outcomes at reduced cost are worth nurturing. We need long-term support for this model.

Ankit Mehta is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and a hospitalist with the HealthPartners Medical Group. He is an illustrator and graphic medicine enthusiast.

Chrisanne Timpe is a hospitalist and medical director of home-based care delivery programs for HealthPartners in Minnesota, including hospital-at-home care.

