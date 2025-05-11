“What the hell?”

That was the question posed at the top of her lungs by my 15-year-old niece, who had just discovered that her favorite online retailer, Shein, would no longer be selling clothes at insanely low prices.

For the last couple of years, as she has become more aware of fashion and more marinated in TikTok, my niece has become enamored of Shein, an innovative Chinese online retailer that, until last week, was able to use a loophole in American trade law to sell clothing and accessories for criminally low prices.

The loophole, known as the “de minimis exception” allowed packages valued at under $800 to enter the U.S. without being subject to tariffs. That has allowed China, in particular, to flood the American market with super low-cost goods with minimal customs oversight, delighting consumers and hurting domestic manufacturers and retailers.

Closing the loophole is one of the rare instances of bipartisan harmony these days; both parties support it. President Biden had asked Congress to do it. President Trump just went ahead and did it by executive order. This may be the only tariff move that deserves his “beautiful” label.

So how cheap are — were — these clothes? Try $6.79 for a graphic T-shirt, $2.79 for a pair of high-waisted women’s shorts, $2.85 for a leopard print cellphone case. (A “wardrobe” of cellphone cases is apparently a thing.)

My niece likes to watch “Shein haul” videos, where (mostly) teenage girls and 20-something women display the many, many items they’ve bought for almost nothing — sometimes trying them on, sometimes just opening delivery boxes and dumping everything on the floor. It’s kind of thrilling, but also kind of gross.

Reaction to these hauls is mind numbingly similar.

“Oh, my God, look how cute.”

“I bought these because they looked so cute together.”

“Can you stand how cute this is?”

(I’m sure Roget’s would be mortified by their anemic vocabularies. Or perturbed, chagrined and possibly even nonplussed. But I digress.)

Until my niece wore me down, I resisted buying from these retailers. At the risk of sounding puritanical, I really think she already has enough stuff. Does she really need 20 more hoodies?

And, it turns out, there is a very high cost to these low prices.

The Chinese online retailers have been widely accused of engaging in unsavory business practices, most egregiously of using the forced labor of Uyghurs to pick cotton in the Xinjiang region of China. (Despite overwhelming evidence, China continues to deny that it oppresses and exploits the mostly Muslim Uyghur population.)

In the thousands of urban garment factories where the clothing is sewn, workers are subjected to long hours with low pay in sometimes dangerous conditions.

And then there is the disastrous environmental impact of “fast fashion,” which Shein and its competitor Temu exemplify.

Massive amounts of raw materials are quickly turned into trendy, inexpensive pieces that can be tossed as soon as the next trend hits. The fast fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world, emitting more carbon than international flights and maritime shipping combined, according to Earth.org.

The world of fast fashion has radically reshaped American consumption habits, and not in a good way. In 2015, about 153 million de minimis parcels were shipped to the United States. That number grew to more than a billion in 2023, according a report from the Congressional Research Service. The average package value, the report said, was $54.

“Shop like a billionaire,” Temu proclaimed in its 2023 Super Bowl ad. Reddit forums have been awash with consumers bemoaning the new, higher prices (which, to be honest, aren’t even really that high compared to American-made goods).

“From shopping like a billionaire to shopping like a peasant in one day,” posted one user.

“It was nice, for a brief moment, to be able to afford all the little things we need and also a few cheap treats,” wrote another. “Back to the soul crushing reality of poverty, right where they want us.”

Both Shein and Temu, which sells household goods in addition to clothing, anticipated the end of the de minimis exception. They are adjusting their business strategies. Among the tactics: U.S. warehouses and sellers, allowing them to “ship local. ”

Last year, swept up in the craze for low-cost clothing, I decided to place an order with Shein. I bought a pair of jeans for about $30 and a cashmere sweater for about $80. I was surprised at the good quality of both.

And I felt guilty for violating my principles. About a month after my mini-haul arrived from China, a dog I was taking care of for a friend chewed a huge hole in the sweater.

I felt sad about that. But I also felt the universe was punishing me. I deserved it.

