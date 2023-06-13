LA Times Today: Why Donald Trump’s federal indictment is as breathtaking as it was inevitable (Column)
A 44-page federal indictment accused former President Donald Trump of mishandling, hiding and sharing classified documents after leaving the White House.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday night and included texts and audio transcripts that, experts say, expose national secrets about potential war plans and secret sources that could be damaging to national security.
Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman is a legal columnist for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with more.
