LA Times Today: How worried should we be about the mental health of tween girls?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

We all know the “Mean Girls” world depicted in the 2004 comedy written by Tina Fey. But the cruelty girls face in high school may actually start much earlier.



L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian discusses mental health challenges affecting tween girls today.