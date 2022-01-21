Teach young people the Holocaust was real. Otherwise, it’s almost “like a fairytale”
From LA Times Studios: While tracing their family roots, Betsy Kaplan shares with her great nephew the tale of her escape from Nazi Germany. Together, they discuss the treatment of Jews by the Nazi regime and the history of Jim Crow in America.
Click here to read Betsy Kaplan’s essay. For more videos in our Hear Me Out series, visit latimes.com/letters.
