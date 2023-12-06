LA Times Today: Closing the wage gap for Black women is an investment, not charity (Column)
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A recent study revealed a staggering wage gap between Black women and the rest of the American workforce. So, Hall of Fame basketball player Dawn Staley is teaming up with the One Million Black Women to try to change that.
In an L.A. Times op-ed commentary, columnist LZ Granderson says this could be Staley’s toughest opponent ever.
In an L.A. Times op-ed commentary, columnist LZ Granderson says this could be Staley’s toughest opponent ever.