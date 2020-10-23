Opinion: Undecided voters assess final Trump-Biden debate

Frank Luntz, a Republican polling expert, convened undecided voters from swing states to watch and respond to the second and final presidential debate, held Oct. 22 in Nashville.

Frank Luntz, a Republican polling expert, convened a virtual focus group of undecided voters from swing states to assess the second and final Trump-Biden presidential debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville.



With less than two weeks before Election Day, there may not be many swing voters, but nonetheless they could remain a significant force in this election. Luntz selected participants for this focus group only if they met all of the following criteria: They are currently registered to vote in one of 11 swing states; they self-described as “possible” Biden or Trump voters; they defined themselves as independents; and they considered themselves “undecided.” Participants are compensated $100 each for their time.



Luntz has conducted televised focus groups for major news outlets since 1996. He is not working for any presidential candidate or political party in the 2020 election.



Along with Luntz, The Times asked Nicholas Goldberg, associate editor and Op-Ed columnist, to ask questions of the focus group and to provide analysis. Goldberg served as editorial page editor from 2009 to 2020.