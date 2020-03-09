Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Politics

The Battle of L.A.: Clippers nation grows, but L.A. is still a Lakers town

Times staff writer Andrew Greif explains how the Clippers are trying to win over fans in a Lakers-dominated city.

March 8, 2020
5:54 PM
Share
Politics