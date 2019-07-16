Alejandro Vazquez is a contest entry design assistant at the Los Angeles Times. He is a fourth-year journalism major and Spanish minor at Cal State Long Beach. During his time at CSULB, he has been a part of the three publications on campus: the Daily Forty-Niner, the student-run newspaper, where he has served as the design editor; DIG MAG, a lifestyle magazine, where he has served as the editor in chief; and DÍG en Español, Long Beach’s first Spanish-language publication, where he has also served as editor in chief.

