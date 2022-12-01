Lifestyle

Six fun, festive and free phone and computer wallpapers

Animation by Sean Dong

By Bakr Muhammad
Elsie RamosAlejandro Vazquez
We wanted to help you roll out this year’s gift-wrapping season with diverse and unique holiday-themed designs.

Below you’ll find options that will give your computer or cellphone a festive focus. Times art directors asked six illustrators, from Pasadena to London, to create colorful and cheery prints and patterns for the holidays.

Read more about our illustrators below and download their images, which are perfect for anything you need to add good tidings to, including webcam backgrounds or the wallpaper for your phone.

Also, print subscribers and those who purchase a physical copy of The Times at newsstands will get to explore these designs as wrapping-paper prints in Sunday’s Weekend section. Also in the issue, you’ll find recipes for holiday cookies.

Melissa Lakey

Portrait of Melissa Lakey

Lakey is an artist and illustrator in Joshua Tree, Calif. Her colorful artwork is inspired by the desert where she lives and the trips she takes. She loves working on projects and illustrations that bring a smile to people’s faces or a touch of imagination to their homes. Her website is melissalakey.com. You can find her on Instagram: @melissa.lakey

Desktop background by Melissa Lakey

Download desktop background here

Festive and free holiday phone and computer wallpapers. Illustration by Melissa Lakey

Download phone background here

Ella Ayers

Portrait of Ella Ayers

Ayers is a Pasadena illustrator and graphic designer with a passion for all things cute and colorful. Her favorite parts of the holidays are the yummy food and getting extra time to snuggle her two chihuahuas. Her website is elladandelion.co. You can find her on Instagram: @ellathedandelion

Wallpaper on a laptop of Christmas cookies decorated with astrological signs.
Download desktop background here

Wallpaper on an Iphone of Christmas cookies decorated with astrological signs.

Download phone background here

Rahana Dariah

Portrait of Rahana Dariah

Dariah is a British Caribbean illustrator based in London. She loves illustrating the joyful Black experience with lots of nostalgia. She loves the atmosphere of Christmastime and the coziness of it all. Her website is rahanabanana.com. You can find her on Instagram: @rahanabanana

Wallpaper on a laptop wearing Santa hats, Christmas hats and reindeer ears with ornaments and presents in the background.
Download desktop background here

Wallpaper on an iphone wearing Santa hats, Christmas hats and reindeer ears with ornaments and presents in the background.

Download phone background here

Claudia Guzmán

Portrait of Claudia Guzes

Guzmán is a Mexico-based illustrator and graphic designer. Her illustration was inspired by the cultures of the Purépecha and Totonac people of Mexico and the memories of spending her childhood in her grandpa’s carpentry workshop. Her website is behance.net/claudiaguzes. You can find her on Instagram: @claudia.guzes

Wallpaper on a laptop of Christmas parade in Mexico, where children go door-to-door asking for small presents.

Download desktop background here

Wallpaper on an Iphone of Christmas parade in Mexico, where children go door-to-door asking for small presents.
Download phone background here

Yunyi Dai

Portrait of Yunyi Dai

Dai is a Pasadena illustrator who wants to help people tell their stories through unique conceptual solutions. Her work is full of witty, whimsical ideas in bright, bold colors. Her website is yunyidaiart.com. You can find her on Instagram: @yunyidai

Wallpaper illustration on a laptop of three 3D characters skiing while carrying a Christmas tree.

Download desktop background here

Wallpaper illustration on an Iphone of three 3D characters skiing while carrying a Christmas tree.
Download phone background here

Cez Cruz

Portrait of Cez Cruz

Cruz is a Torrance illustrator and designer who has a passion for creating fun stuff in hopes of making people smile. Her work is mostly inspired by random shower thoughts, mundane experiences and ignorant art trends. Her website is cezcruzart.myportfolio.com. You can find her on Instagram: @cz_trashart

Laptop

Download desktop background here

Iphone

Download phone background here

Contributors

Deputy Features Editor: Marques Harper
Design Director: Taylor Le
Senior Deputy Design Director: Faith Stafford
Deputy Design Director: Allison Hong
Art Directors: Elsie Ramos, Bakr Muhammad, Alejandro Vazquez
Print Designers: Kay Scanlon, Jamie Sholberg
Animation Design: Sean Dong
Bakr Muhammad

Bakr Muhammad is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times.

Elsie Ramos

Elsie Ramos is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times.

Alejandro Vazquez

Alejandro Vazquez is an art director for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the newsroom in 2022 from the USA Today Design Center, where he designed for sites and papers such as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Memphis Commercial Appeal, Knoxville News Sentinel, Palm Springs Desert Sun, Des Moines Register and the Tennessean. An L.A. native, he graduated in 2021 from Cal State Long Beach, where he majored in journalism and minored in Spanish. During his time at CSULB, he served as design editor at the Daily Forty-Niner, the student-run newspaper, and as editor in chief at DIG MAG, a lifestyle magazine, as well as DÍG en Español, Long Beach’s first Spanish-language publication. He was a contest entries assistant here at The Times, helping support the company’s journalism awards haul from 2019 to 2021. When he’s not sitting in front of his computer, he’s either playing tennis, listening to music or trying to put together another puzzle.

