Six fun, festive and free phone and computer wallpapers

We wanted to help you roll out this year’s gift-wrapping season with diverse and unique holiday-themed designs.

Below you’ll find options that will give your computer or cellphone a festive focus. Times art directors asked six illustrators, from Pasadena to London, to create colorful and cheery prints and patterns for the holidays.

Read more about our illustrators below and download their images, which are perfect for anything you need to add good tidings to, including webcam backgrounds or the wallpaper for your phone.

Also, print subscribers and those who purchase a physical copy of The Times at newsstands will get to explore these designs as wrapping-paper prints in Sunday’s Weekend section. Also in the issue, you’ll find recipes for holiday cookies.

Melissa Lakey

Lakey is an artist and illustrator in Joshua Tree, Calif. Her colorful artwork is inspired by the desert where she lives and the trips she takes. She loves working on projects and illustrations that bring a smile to people’s faces or a touch of imagination to their homes. Her website is melissalakey.com. You can find her on Instagram: @melissa.lakey

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here

Ella Ayers

Ayers is a Pasadena illustrator and graphic designer with a passion for all things cute and colorful. Her favorite parts of the holidays are the yummy food and getting extra time to snuggle her two chihuahuas. Her website is elladandelion.co. You can find her on Instagram: @ellathedandelion

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here

Rahana Dariah

Dariah is a British Caribbean illustrator based in London. She loves illustrating the joyful Black experience with lots of nostalgia. She loves the atmosphere of Christmastime and the coziness of it all. Her website is rahanabanana.com. You can find her on Instagram: @rahanabanana

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here

Claudia Guzmán

Guzmán is a Mexico-based illustrator and graphic designer. Her illustration was inspired by the cultures of the Purépecha and Totonac people of Mexico and the memories of spending her childhood in her grandpa’s carpentry workshop. Her website is behance.net/claudiaguzes. You can find her on Instagram: @claudia.guzes

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here

Yunyi Dai

Dai is a Pasadena illustrator who wants to help people tell their stories through unique conceptual solutions. Her work is full of witty, whimsical ideas in bright, bold colors. Her website is yunyidaiart.com. You can find her on Instagram: @yunyidai

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here

Cez Cruz

Cruz is a Torrance illustrator and designer who has a passion for creating fun stuff in hopes of making people smile. Her work is mostly inspired by random shower thoughts, mundane experiences and ignorant art trends. Her website is cezcruzart.myportfolio.com. You can find her on Instagram: @cz_trashart

Download desktop background here

Download phone background here