Allison Armijo (she/they) is an Entertainment and Arts intern at the Los Angeles Times. They are a rising senior at Emerson College, where they study creative writing. Armijo has written for MIT News, Emerson Today and their hometown paper, the El Segundo Herald. Currently, Armijo is the web editor for the Gay & Lesbian Review, a bimonthly magazine of LGBTQ politics, culture and history based out of Boston. Interested in exploring the intersection of queer sex and love through the bodies that facilitate those relationships, Armijo is excited to learn more about how storytelling can inspire vulnerability in subjects of race, gender and sexuality in the Los Angeles area and beyond.