What a doll! Margot Robbie’s best Barbie-inspired looks

From Solo in the Spotlight Barbie to Day-to-Night Barbie, Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” movie premiere looks have been inspired by the doll itself.

Barbiecore isn’t just a trend. It’s a lifestyle for Margot Robbie, who’s bringing the iconic doll to life on screen and off.

The “Barbie” press tour officially began on June 24. In Instagram photos announcing the kickoff, Robbie stands next to a convertible wearing a matching baby pink Bottega Veneta pleated skirt and bralette, with palm trees lining an empty road in front of her.

It’s picturesque, it’s pink and it’s so Barbie.

Working with stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s outfits pay homage to Barbie and her evolving identity, with ensembles both inspired by and direct replicas of the original doll’s. Mukamal previously worked with celebrities including Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber and Billie Eilish. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling — a.k.a. Ken — and the rest of the cast also have been donning pink, playful looks throughout the movie’s press tour.

Margot Robbie channels Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. (Eric Charbonneau)

July 9

On Sunday, Robbie attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere in an outfit inspired by the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. Donning a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture sequined bustier dress with a tulle hem, Robbie nailed not only Barbie’s gown but the accessories — complete with Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklaces, black opera gloves, pink silk scarf and Manolo Blahnik peep-toe mules.

Margot Robbie is the spitting image of Totally Hair Barbie. (Chino Lemus)

July 7

On July 7 in Mexico City, Robbie sported crimped hair and a long-sleeved, patterned Pucci minidress with Manolo pumps, a look inspired by the Totally Hair Barbie, originally released in 1992.

Margot Robbie takes inspiration from Earring Magic Barbie. (Chino Lemus)

July 6

At the film’s premiere in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico, Robbie wore a long-sleeved hot pink leather bustier minidress with sheer sleeves, a silver chain, matching silver earrings and Manolos. The get-up pays homage to Earring Magic Barbie from 1992.

Margot Robbie resembles Sparkling Pink Barbie. (The Chosunilbo JNS / ImaZins via Getty Images)

July 3

Robbie attended a press conference for the movie in Seoul, South Korea, in a hot pink studded Moschino skirt suit, the spitting image of Sparkling Pink Barbie from 1964. The look is made complete with a large pink bow, heart-shaped handbag and Manolo Blahnik pink mules.

Margot Robbie transforms into Day-to-Night Barbie. (Warner Bros. Discovery)

July 2

At a fan event in Seoul, Robbie wore a Versace skirt suit inspired by the 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie, including white pumps with pink toes, a white boater hat wrapped in a pink polka-dot ribbon, a handbag and an oversized pink bedazzled phone.

The second look in Margot Robbie’s Day-to-Night Barbie ensemble. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

Later in the evening at the Seoul premiere, Robbie took the Day to Night assignment to heart, wearing a pink sequin Versace bustier and tulle skirt with peep-toe heels.

Margot Robbie dons another pink red-carpet look. (James Gourley / Getty Images)

June 30

Robbie attended a Barbie celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in a Versace metallic pink cocktail dress.

Margot Robbie pays tribute to the Teenage Fashion Model Barbie. (Caroline McCredie Photography)

June 29

At a photo call in Bondi Beach, Australia, on June 29, Robbie wore a black and white striped minidress with white-rimmed glasses and black heels, inspired by the Teenage Fashion Model Barbie doll — the first Barbie ever released in 1959.

Margot Robbie pays homage to the Pink and Fabulous Doll. (Eric Charbonneau)

June 25

The day before the “Barbie” movie press tour officially kicked off, Robbie wore a pink polka-dot minidress with a cross-neck halter top to the Los Angeles press junket; the look is reminiscent of the Pink and Fabulous Doll released by Mattel in 2015, equipped with white heels and a yellow mini purse.

Margot Robbie attends CinemaCon in a look inspired by the Barbie the Movie collection. (Greg Doherty / WireImage)

April 25

Robbie arrived at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25 wearing a pink and white gingham Prada miniskirt with a matching bralette. The pattern is the same as the Barbie doll in the Barbie the Movie collection , which was recently released by Mattel in anticipation of the upcoming release. It includes Barbie’s Corvette, a replica Barbie’s Dream House and a cast of ensemble character dolls.

With an endless supply of accessories and outfits for every occasion, Robbie embodies the character of Barbie in more ways than one. And as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the summer, there’s one thing viewers can expect from Greta Gerwig’s film come July 21: pink. Lots and lots of pink.