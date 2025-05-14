NBC’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ cancellation underscores ongoing broadcast struggles

On May 9, NBC canceled “Lopez vs. Lopez” after three seasons.

The multi-cam sitcom first aired in 2022 and concluded its third season in February. The show explored the dynamics within a working class family that learns to coexist after an old-school Latino dad (George Lopez) moves in with his mostly-estranged Gen-Z daughter (Mayan Lopez), her boyfriend (Matt Shively) and their son (Brice Gonzalez). Selenis Leyva and Al Madrigal are also series regulars on the Latino-led cast.

The initial concept was created by the father-daughter duo and showrunner Debby Wolfe, who previously worked on shows “One Day at a Time” and “Love, Victor.” Wolfe drew inspiration for the show during the COVID-19 pandemic after doom scrolling through TikTok and catching a glimpse of Mayan, who was clearing up rumors about her parents’ divorce while twerking upside down.

Like their on-screen relationship, the real-life Lopez family has had a documented fraught relationship. Mayan, who has been transparent about her personal life on social media, was at one point estranged from George. Their show “Lopez vs. Lopez” was one of the few network TV shows that tackled themes like generational trauma and machismo in the Latino community.



“I see ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ as a show for everyone, but also a love letter to our community,” Mayan told The Times last year ahead of season two.

In true Gen-Z fashion, Mayan uploaded a video to both TikTok and Instagram, in which she pointed to the Deadline article about the show’s cancellation and mouthed the words to a trending audio to explain her own feelings: “That was rude, that was pretty f— rude.” In the Instagram caption, she wrote: “It is the Lopez way that we will not be down for long. This is just the beginning.”

George himself uploaded a similar clip to his own Instagram profile. In one part of the caption, he wrote: “This wasn’t just a show, it was and is our lives. We created a family.”

Wolfe also shared a fan-made petition on social media named “Save Lopez vs. Lopez” on her Instagram, which now has more than 800 signees. It called for Netflix, which acquired the first two seasons last year, to keep the show alive. “This show provides important representation for the Latino community and brings families together on a Friday night,” the description stated. (De Los has reached out to the Lopez family’s representatives for comment.)

“Lopez vs. Lopez” was the only NBC comedy series awaiting renewal before NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York City on Monday, which detailed the next year’s projects for the entertainment conglomerate.

The cancellation does not come as a surprise to Ana-Christina Ramón, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA, who says that broadcast television has been going through a difficult period: “It’s unfortunate that one show is a victim to the changing industry.”

“ A lot of people think that broadcast is dead,” says Ramón. “The hardest hit was the pandemic, which made it difficult for [a] TV season to come out on time. After the [union] strikes, a lot of the shows had smaller seasons.”

Television networks were already struggling to compete with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, according to the 2023 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report . By July 2024, streaming services had grown to 41.4% of television viewing compared with broadcast and cable, the report states.

Though the NBC move does not single out “Lopez vs. Lopez.” Other canceled shows include “Night Court,” “Suits LA,” “The Irrational” and “Found.” NBCUniversal is likely making room for next season’s basketball coverage after cutting a $2.5-billion NBA deal in 2024, says Ramón.

However, the lack of Latino representation on television, both in broadcast and streaming, leaves a gaping hole in representation for the Latino community. Multiple Latino-led projects have been axed within the last two years across all platforms: Apple TV’s “ Acapulco ,” ABC’s “ Not Dead Yet ,” Hulu’s “ This Fool ” and Freevee’s “ Primo .”

“With the way that Latinx people have been demonized in terms of immigration, it’s really a pivotal time to see Latinx people living everyday lives as normal Americans,” says Ramón.

Still, there are some glimmers of hope for broadcast television. NBC renewed Season 2 of Reba McEntire’s “Happy Place,” with Mexican American actress Belissa Escobedo in the lead role. The police procedural ABC drama “Will Trent,” starring Puerto Rican actor Ramon Rodriguez, will return for Season 4.