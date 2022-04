Candace Amos is the deputy editor for social media at the Los Angeles Times, where she manages day-to-day strategy and content distribution on the top social media platforms. Before joining The Times, Amos worked for the Daily Beast, Daily Mail, New York Daily News, Us Weekly and the New York Post. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Livingstone College, a historically black college in Salisbury, N.C. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.