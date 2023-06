Cari Spencer is a 2023 reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. She is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism and sociology. Spencer previously reported for Crosstown L.A., the 74 and LA School Report and is originally from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minn. She has also interned for the Spectrum News 1 digital team. When she’s not reporting, you can find her hiking around Los Angeles and giving in to her smoothie addiction.